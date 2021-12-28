Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

The five remaining housemates on Tuesday ranked themselves based on personal assessments of their contributions inside the “Pinoy Big Brother” house.

In the latest episode, the celebrity housemates explained what they have done since entering the reality series before giving Big Brother the final ranking.

This was the first task for the challenge that will determine the final two housemates. The winner in the said task will get 1 million diamonds while the second and third will get 750,000 and 500,000 diamonds, respectively.

First to speak was volleyball star Alyssa Valdez who took pride in her leadership skills and going out of her comfort zone.

“Masasabi kong I really went out of my comfort zone para talagang ipakita sa inyo kung ano ang kakayanan ko,” she said.

Anji Salvacion, on the other hand, kept her explanation short, saying she is genuine inside the house and has spread love and kindness to her fellow housemates.

Comedian Brenda Mage acknowledged his skills in making people laugh and bringing color in the PBB house.

He also claimed to being true to himself, showing his “positive and negative” attitudes.

“Nasa karakter ko yung pagiging comedian, nakapagbigay-saya ako dito. Pagdating naman sa teleserye ng totoong buhay, ipinakita ko po talaga kung sino at ako dito. Kahit pa negative o positive ang ugali ko. Naging totoo ako dito. Hindi ako naging plastic,” Brenda said.

Madam Inutz was proud of being a mother for the housemates but she hesitated to enumerate all the things she had done.

“Nagpakatotoo ako. Ayoko magsabi ng kung ano ang nagawa ko kasi di ako nagbibilang ng kung anong nagawa ko,” she quipped.

Last to speak was Samantha Bernardo, who called herself a great motivator and supporter.

“Na-motivate ko lahat ng nasa paligid ko. Naging totoo akong tao. Sinasabi ko sa kanila harap-harapan the things na dapat nila i-improve,” the beauty queen said.

In the end, Salvacion decided to place herself at the last spot while Bernardo ranked herself in the middle of the ranking.

Madam Inutz put her photo in the fourth spot while Valdez took the second place. Brenda, who was the last to stand from the couch, left with the first spot.

They were given an hour to further think about their ranking but the housemates decided to stick with their places.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.