'All I Want for Christmas Is You’ stays on top of Billboard Hot 100

International pop superstar Mariah Carey's holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" stayed on top of the Billboard Hot 100 as 2023 is set to conclude next week.

In a report by Billboard, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" drew 48.4 million streams, 31.7 million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 7,000 downloads based on the U.S. record date on December 15 to 21 by Luminate.

Billboard said Carey is the first artist with three songs that topped the Hot 100 chart for 14 or more weeks each.

She also extended her lead to 93 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, they added.

Carey thanked her listeners for the song's new milestones.

"Wow! Woke up this morning to the incredible news of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' breaking the Spotify record and being #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 & the Global 200 charts!... And to top it all off - it’s snowy outside!" she said in an Instagram post.

"I can’t thank you enough for making this Christmas (and honestly, this entire season!) so celebratory for me. Even though it is December 26, Christmas never ends for me (ha ha!) and I will keep sharing some of our festive moments from the past week with you!"

Holiday hits such as "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree," "Jingle Bell Rock," "Last Christmas," and "A Holly Jolly Christmas" followed Carey's song.

"Lovin' On Me" by Jack Harlow is the only non-holiday track on the Top 10 followed by "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year," "Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow," "Feliz Navidad," and "Sleigh Ride."

