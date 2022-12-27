Photos from Ogie Alcasid's Instagram account

MANILA – Regine Velasquez had set her eyes on a luxury bag but she restrained herself from buying it.

Fortunately, her husband Ogie Alcasid noticed the sparkle in her eyes upon seeing the bag.

On Christmas Day, Velasquez got her hand on the precise piece from Christian Dior, as Alcasid surprised her with the bag as a present.

“Nakita ko si misis na sumisilip sa isang tindahan at gandang ganda sya sa isang item na alam ko hindi niya bibilhin kasi nagpipigil na sya bumili ng mga bag,” Alcasid narrated on Instagram.

“I saw the glow in her eyes as she was admiring the beauty of the bag and so i surprised her on christmas day,” he wroe.

Alcasid bought the Songbird a Lady D-Joy bag from the brand’s winter garden collection. The hand-painted calfskin bag costs USD 6,000, according to Dior’s website.

“I really love seeing my wife getting excited over anything much more a surprise present. You deserve much more my love and Merry Christmas,” he continued.

Meanwhile, their son, Nate, received military tank and jet models which the singer-songwriter used to assemble when he was his child’s age.

Just before Christmas Day, the couple also marked their 12th wedding anniversary.

Velasquez and Alcasid got married on December 22, 2010.

