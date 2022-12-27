Photos from Stephanie Prince and Ra'jah O'Hara's Instagram account.

MANILA — Drag queen Stephanie Prince flaunted her Pinoy roots one last time during the finale of "Canada's Drag Race vs the World," where a new winner was crowned.

During the final episode, Stephanie strutted on the runway wearing a white Filipiniana covered with pearls.

"I am serving you Filipiniana, [a] traditional Filipina dress. It symbolizes purity and I'm a virgin! I am far from being a virgin," she said in jest.

"I am definitely the Pearl of the Orient," she said, referring to the country's moniker.

While she dazzled in her cultural outfit, elsewhere in the competition, Stephanie's impersonation of Cardi B fell flat for the judges. The result: she landed in the bottom two spot anew with New Zealand's Anita Wigl't. She ended her journey in 8th place.

Meanwhile, Ra'jah O'Hara won the competition, beating 8 other contestants from various franchises. She went against Silky Nutmeg Ganache in the last lipsync battle.

"After four years of orbit, I landed as QUEEN OF THE WORLD!" she said after the episode. "I’m still processing and wrapping my head around the idea that I WON @canadasdragrace #canadavstheworld I’m truly grateful to be honored in this way!"

"The #purplereign has just begun so strap up and hang on tight, greatness is to come ... thank you @rupaulofficial for seeing and shining your light on my star!"

Before Stephanie Prince, Kyne from Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario was the first Filipino drag queen to compete in “Canada’s Drag Race,” placing 11th overall in its debut season.

Kimmy Couture followed Stephanie in the third season and reached the finale but failed to make it to the final lipsync.

The other queens in the latest "All Star" edition include Silky Nutmeg Ganache (US season 11, All Stars 6), Icesis Couture (Canada S2), Kendall Gender (Canada S2), Rita Baga (Canada S1), Vanity Milan (UK S3), and Victoria Scone (UK S3).

The first international all stars season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” hosted by the UK, saw the victory of UK season 1 contestant Blu Hydrangea.

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in its US edition.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva, who competed in the first and second season of "Drag Race Thailand," respectively.

In the Philippines, Precious Paula Nicole became the first winner of the country's franchise debut.

