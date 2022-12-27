MANILA — Vice Ganda visited the hometown of his partner, Ion Perez, in Pampanga for the screening of his Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry, "Partners In Crime", on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Vice Ganda shared snaps of him with Perez surrounding by a huge crowd of supporters inside a mall. Aside from Pampanga, the couple also visited a mall in Tarlac.

"Thank you very much, Tarlac! Eksaherada! Grabe! #PartnersInCrime," he wrote in the caption.

More photos of the mall tour were shared by producer Star Cinema and Vice Ganda's official page.

GANOIN ANG COMEVACK! ☝🏼💥



After 3 years, the Unkabogable Phenomenal Box-Office Superstar, Vice Ganda, is back at SM City Pampanga! 🤩



Dacal a salamat, Pampanga! BUGOOGSH ang cinema tour tuwing kasama kayo!❤️✨#PartnersInCrime NOW SHOWING IN CINEMAS NATIONWIDE! #MMFF2022 pic.twitter.com/kFuQkUGGjJ — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) December 27, 2022

Chugug na chugug sa GV!! Zenkyooow so much to our Madlang People in Pampanga!!! 😍💥 Ipakalat pa ang happiness at good vibes, RUN na sa nearest cinema and watch #PartnersInCrime!! #PartnersInCrime NOW SHOWING IN CINEMAS NATIONWIDE! #MMFF2022 #MMFFBalikSaya pic.twitter.com/q4xUPhZKlA — Team Vice (@teamvicePH) December 27, 2022

On Christmas Day, Vice Ganda said he was overwhelmed by the number of moviegoers for the MMFF this year, as pandemic restrictions further eased.

"Masaya naman. Nakakatuwa, ang daming tao sa mall. Ang daming tao sa sinehan. Nakakatuwa," Vice Ganda said earlier this week.

"Nalulutang nga ako eh. Nao-overwhelm ako. Hindi ko naiintindihan ‘yung nararamdaman ko. Natutulala ako, parang naninibago uli ako. Parang first time ko uli na nag-film fest," he added.

Vice Ganda co-stars for the first time with Ivana Alawi in "Partners In Crime," directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, also a first-time collaborator of the comedy superstar.

