How Vice Ganda felt on MMFF 2022 opening day

Screenshot from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Vice Ganda was overwhelmed by the number of moviegoers for the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) this 2022 as pandemic restrictions have eased.

"Masaya naman. Nakakatuwa, ang daming tao sa mall. Ang daming tao sa sinehan. Nakakatuwa," Vice Ganda said on Sunday.

"Nalulutang nga ako eh. Nao-overwhelm ako. Hindi ko naiintindihan ‘yung nararamdaman ko. Natutulala ako, parang naninibago uli ako. Parang first time ko uli na nag-film fest," he added.

His co-actress Ivana Alawi celebrated her birthday with sold-out tickets in a mall in Manila.

'More moviegoers'

As pandemic restrictions have eased, more moviegoers spend their Christmas in the theaters.

This year saw more people gather as last year's theater comeback came with the rise of COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.

Vice Ganda and Alawi star in "Partners In Crime".

"Kagabi, hindi ako makatulog. Parang mag-a-alas singko na ako nakatulog. Parang bago ‘to sa’kin ulit. Sobra ‘yung excitement, sobra ‘yung kaba ko," Vice said.

"Ninenerbyos din ako kasi hindi ko alam kung ano dadatnan ko sa mall pagpunta ko. Dasal lang ako nang dasal. Sa kotse, sabi ko, bahala ka na Lord. Tas ayan oh, pagdating namin, ang daming tao sa sinehan. So bumalik na uli, 'di ba? Achieve!"

— with a report from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News