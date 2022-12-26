James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way Of Water'. Handout

MANILA – Filipino moviegoers are in for a treat as "Avatar: The Way of Water" is screened in IMAX and 4DX in various Philippine cinemas.

The cinematic experience allows film fans to feel the holiday spirit more as the movie takes them to the breathtaking world of Pandora.

In this long-awaited sequel from the 2009 Academy Award-winning epic adventure, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña return as Jake Sully and Neytiri.

Set ten years after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” shows how the Sully family built their lives in Pandora – a life and peace that is being threatened by an old enemy.

Written and directed by James Cameron, the film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet.