Tippy Dos Santos gets engaged on Christmas eve

MANILA – Former MYX VJ Tippy Dos Santos is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Miguel Porcuna.

The singer and actress announced the good news through an Instagram post on Christmas day.

“I love you, @porcunamatata. Since October 30, 2016, after flight PR102, you have made each day brighter. I can’t wait to start this new chapter with you, my love. Everyday in every way,” she said.

Dos Santos also thanked everyone who has congratulated them, saying they are grateful for their love and support.

Porcuna proposed to Dos Santos on Christmas Eve in front of the latter’s family.

They have been together for three years already.

In a vlog back in February, Dos Santos and Porcuna talked about how they first met.

“A few years back, I met Miguel through my cousin Ate Yen na classmate niya sa college sa nursing. I was 15. Hi, hello lang. Nung 2015, nagkita ulit kami pero walang anything. Nung January 2016, may concert yung Oh Wonder. Si kuya mo randomly may padalang cookie shots tapos may mixed CD, tapos may letter na he wanted to take me to the concert,” she said.

According to Dos Santos, she declined to go with Porcuna to the concert because she didn’t really know him that well yet during that time.

Fast forward to October 2016, Porcuna said he dreamt of Dos Santos twice.

“Sabi ko, baka may sinasabi sa akin yung cosmic forces or baka si God. Tinext ko si Yen and si Chot. Tinanong ko sila ‘Should I act on this? Try ba ulit?’ Si Chot sabi niya, ‘Maybe the universe is telling you something so just patiently wait for it.’ Si Yen, ang reply lang niya, ‘Magkasama kami ni now, may party kami and we are leaving for the States tomorrow,’” he recalled.

As if fate was playing cupid, Dos Santos took the same flight which Porcuna was in.

“The next day, palipad na ako sa States noon. And then sinabi sa akin ni Yen na, ‘Miguel, oh my gosh, flight mo sila mamaya. Ikaw yung piloto nila mamaya.’ Grabe naman yung chances. Random na nangyari kasi nakuha ko yung schedule ko a month before, tapos sila biglaan sila mag-States,” he said.

After they met on the plane, Porcuna offered to take Dos Santos and her mom around, and that was when their love story began.

In that same vlog, Dos Santos and Porcuna shared that they have already discussed marriage (although their engagement did not actually happen until after several months later).

“Napag-uusapan naman namin pero very vague lang,” Pocuna said in the February vlog..

“Nandoon na kami sa part ng relationship namin na we are able to talk about the future because I am pretty sure that this is the guy I want to spend the rest of my life with,” Dos Santos added.

