LOOK: Glaiza de Castro is now engaged

MANILA – Glaiza de Castro is now engaged.

The actress’ boyfriend, David Rainey, proposed to her on Christmas Eve while they are spending time together in Ireland.

“Who would’ve thought I’d say yes in freezing cold weather....it just felt right,” de Castro wrote on Instagram.

Her celebrity friends including Angelica Panganiban, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Solenn Heussaff, Rachel Ann Go, Iza Calzado and many others quickly congratulated her.

“Grabe yung launching!! Congrats again Mr. & Mrs. Rainey,” said Panganiban, who is de Castro’s best friend.

“So happy for you!!! Congrats,” Heussaff wrote.

“OH MY GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOSH SIIIIIS!!! SO HAPPY FOR YOUUUUUU,” said Go.

“OMG OMG!!!! Congratulations, David, and Best Wishes to you, Glaiza,” added Calzado.

De Castro arrived in Ireland last December 14 to spend the holidays with her boyfriend.

In September, they celebrated their anniversary as a couple, although apart from each other due to the travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

At that time, de Castro said she’s been dealing with separation anxiety as she and Rainey had been apart for several months already.

She, however, appreciated how Rainey surprises her by constantly finding ways to be there for her though not physically.

“Maraming salamat at mahal kita,” she said.

Related video: