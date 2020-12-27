Controversial housemate Justin Dizon evicted from 'PBB' house

MANILA -- Housemate Justin Dizon was the first housemate to leave the "Pinoy Big Brother" house in the ongoing season.

On Sunday's episode of "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect," it was announced that Dizon is this season's first evictee after receiving only -2 percent of combined Kumu and text votes, which means he received more votes to evict than votes to save.

His eviction means the other nominees, Aizyl Tandugon and Mika Pajares, will stay for at least one more week inside the house.

JUST IN: The first evictee of the PBB Connect edition is Justin Dizon. #PBB1stEviction | via @mjfelipe pic.twitter.com/zBzeVvZXrC — ABS-CBN News Showbiz (@ABSCBN_Showbiz) December 27, 2020

Prior to his eviction, Dizon's comments about their fellow housemate Jie-Ann Armero made the rounds online.

Dizon was heavily criticized online for his actions clipped from the livestream of the ongoing season, when he used a towel Jie-Ann had wrapped around her head to wipe his hands.

He also laughed when Jie-Ann said that she didn’t mind his rudeness, and then joked: “Sabagay, marumi ka nga pala.”

He later on apologized for his remarks.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“PBB” puts together strangers from different backgrounds inside one house for a specific number of days, sparking both conflicts and connections that unfold on television.

“Connect” is the 15th edition of the local franchise since 2005.

“PBB” airs new episodes nightly, and can be accessed via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live, Kumu), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).