Mikey Bustos cast in Hollywood project

Filipino-Canadian singer-comedian Mikey Bustos. Instagram: @mikeybustos

MANILA — Comedian-singer Mikey Bustos is about to make a leap from one screen to another, as the YouTube star revealed that he has just finished filming his first-ever Hollywood project.

The Filipino-Canadian vlogger said in an Instagram update that he wrapped work on “my first ever Hollywood TV/film role” last Thursday, December 22.

“Never imagined this day would come, as it’s a dream I’ve secretly been hoping for/working towards since I was a kid. If you’re an actor friend of mine, I’ve probably bugged you at least once about how to get into professional acting,” he wrote.

“But as Lady Gaga once said, ‘It only takes one person to believe in you.’ Someone finally did, and my heart couldn't be more grateful!” Bustos added.

Bustos, who rose to fame for his 2003 stint in “Canadian Idol” and later for his YouTube entries about Pinoy culture abroad, described his US project as “the start of something truly exciting.”

“I never want it to end! Ever,” he wrote, with a crying emoji. “I also was able to work with some of the most incredible human beings I've ever met in my life!”

Bustos, 41, has yet to share details of the project, such as its format, production company, and fellow cast members.

He did say that it will be released next year.

“Stay tuned for more about its worldwide premiere in 2023! May you all have a Happy holidays, Merry Christmas, & Happy New Year! Love you, guys!” he said.

Related video: