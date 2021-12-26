MANILA – Love is definitely in the air for Kim Chiu and Xian Lim, who celebrated Christmas Day together.

As seen in Lim’s Instagram post, the couple spent the holiday with the actress' family in luxury resort Balesin.

Sharing a sweet photo of them together while taking a dip in a pool, Lim said that being with Chiu is all what he wanted for Christmas.

“This Christmas, all I want is to hold you tight in my arms and whisper in your ear...I love you,” he wrote.

Touched by her boyfriend’s post, Chiu commented on the photo with several heart emojis.

In a recent vlog, Chiu revealed that Lim courted her for over a year after they worked together in the ABS-CBN series “My Binondo Girl.”

Lim, for his part, explained that he didn’t mind pursuing Chiu that long because he wanted a strong foundation for their relationship as well.

“A relationship is like building a house. Dapat strong 'yung foundation niyo. Hindi strong 'yung foundation niyo kung laro laro lang 'yung sa umpisa. Mabilis lang din 'yung mabubuwag. Make sure the foundation is great before you jump into anything. Kung bigla niyo lang sinagot 'yung tao, konting yanig lang, wala na,” he said.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012 although it was only in 2018 when the actress first confirmed their relationship.