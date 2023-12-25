Dingdong, Marian hold 'Rewind' screening on MMFF 2023 premiere day

MANILA — Celebrity couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera held a screening of their film "Rewind" during the premiere day of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) on Christmas Day.

In an Instagram post by Star Cinema, Dantes and Rivera posed with members of the audience at a sold-out screening of the film at a mall in Caloocan.

"PURO SOLD OUT SCREENINGS SA SM GRAND CENTRAL! Maraming salamat po sa mainit niyong pagsuporta sa #RewindMMFF ngayong unang araw ng #MMFF2023!" Star Cinema said in the caption.

"Tuloy-tuloy lang ang pag-REWIND with your greatest love ngayong Pasko!" they added.

"Rewind" is the much-awaited return of Dantes and Rivera on the big screen. It is an official entry to the 49th MMFF.

It revolves around John (Dingdong), who looks to make up for lost time after an accident cost his wife's life.

Desperate to have his wife Mary (Marian) back into his life and to mend his relationship with their son Austin (Jordan Lim), he receives unexpected help from Lods, played by Pepe Herrera — giving him a chance to start anew and amend his wrongdoings to his family.

But along with this opportunity, a costly consequence awaits.

Also part of the stellar cast are Sue Ramirez, Joross Gamboa, Lito Pimentel, Ina Feleo, Ariel Ureta, Pamu Pomerada, Mary Joy Apostol, Via Antonio, Chamyto Aguedan, and Coney Reyes.

"Rewind" and 9 other MMFF entries are now screening in cinemas nationwide.

