MANILA — A few weeks after his release, actor-host Vhong Navarro said he was glad to be able able to celebrate Christmas with his family.

"Napakarami kong pinagpapasalamat ... Thank you, Jesus! Happy Birthday!" Navarro said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Navarro was released in early December after nearly three months of detention in relation to previously dismissed and now-revived rape cases filed against him by Deniece Cornejo.

Navarro, 45, was detained at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for two months before he was transferred to the Taguig City Jail, where he stayed for over two weeks.

Navarro’s camp sought to post bail during that period, and on Monday was granted the petition by Taguig Regional Trial Court Branch 69. Judge Loralie Cruz Datahan set Navarro’s bail at P1 million.

In his Christmas post, Navarro thanked everyone for their support.

"Sa lahat ng nagdasal at umalalay sa akin ... Maraming, maraming salamat. God bless!" he said.

"Blessed Christmas sa ating lahat! Pinakamasayang Pasko kasama ang aking pamilya at mga kaibigan."

