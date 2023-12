MANILA -- The '80s pop band The Jets is coming back to Manila for a two-night concert.

The Tongan American family band will be hold their shows this January 26 and January 27, 2024 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Tickets for The Jets concert is available through SM Tickets and TicketWorld.

In November 2015, The Jets staged their anniversary concert at the Big Dome.

The Jets are behind the hits like "Crush on You," "You Got It All," "Make It Real," and many more.