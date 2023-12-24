Mariel Rodriguez's mother passes away: 'Rest now mom'

MANILA — April Ihata, the mother of actress-host Mariel Rodriguez, has passed away.

Rodriguez confirmed the sad news through a social media post on Saturday as she uploaded photos of her mom.

"Thanks for always being proud of me. Rest now mom 🙏🏼," Rodriguez wrote on her Instagram page.

Rodriguez did not disclose any details about her mother's death.

Screen grab: Instagram/@marieltpadilla

Screen grab: Instagram/@marieltpadilla

In the comment section of her post, fans and friends sent condolences to Rodriguez and her family.

In their previous guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Ihata turned emotional as she expressed her love for Rodriguez and then only granddaughter Isabella.

In 2019, Rodriguez and husband actor-politician Robin Padilla welcomed their second daughter Maria Gabriela.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC