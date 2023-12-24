Home  >  Entertainment

Mariel Rodriguez's mother passes away: 'Rest now mom'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 24 2023 08:42 AM | Updated as of Dec 24 2023 08:45 AM

MANILA — April Ihata, the mother of actress-host Mariel Rodriguez, has passed away.

Rodriguez confirmed the sad news through a social media post on Saturday as she uploaded photos of her mom.

"Thanks for always being proud of me. Rest now mom 🙏🏼," Rodriguez wrote on her Instagram page. 

Rodriguez did not disclose any details about her mother's death.

In the comment section of her post, fans and friends sent condolences to Rodriguez and her family. 

In their previous guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Ihata turned emotional as she expressed her love for Rodriguez and then only granddaughter Isabella.

In 2019, Rodriguez and husband actor-politician Robin Padilla welcomed their second daughter Maria Gabriela.

