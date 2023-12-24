Dixie Chicks founding member Laura Lynch died in a car crash on a Texas highway, law enforcement said on Saturday.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch," the band wrote on social media.

"Laura was a bright light," the band said. "Her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band."

What do we know about the accident?

Lynch was behind the wheel of her vehicle on a highway outside the city of El Paso at the time of the accident on Friday. Another car traveling in the other direction crashed into her car as it attempted to pass a vehicle on a two-way undivided portion of the highway.

Lynch was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 65 years old.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital, officials said, adding that his injuries were not life-threatening.

Who are the Dixie Chicks?

Lynch was a founding member of the US country band the "Dixie Chicks" in 1989 in Dallas, with sisters Martie and Emily Erwin, as well as musician Robin Lynn Macy.

The band, which changed its name to "The Chicks" in 2020, described Lynch as "instrumental" to the group's early success, hailing her "infectious energy and humor."

Lynch was the band's bassist and at one point vocalist, until she left in 1995.