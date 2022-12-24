Photos from Ely Buendia's Instagram account and Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Fans of iconic band Eraserheads may have another chance to watch them live next year after their successful reunion show this week.

Sharing a poster of their reunion show on Instagram, the band’s lead vocalist Ely Buendia wrote, “World Tour 2023 coming soon.”



On December 22, Buendia, Marcus Adoro, Buddy Zabala and Raymund Marasigan reunited on stage as they held the “Ang Huling El Bimbo” concert at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque.

The group performed 31 of their long-list of repertoire, with some 50,000 spectators singing along to hits like "Overdrive," "Huwag Mo Nang Itanong," "Yoko," "Sembreak," "Ligaya," "Maling Akala," "With A Smile," "Magasin," "Pare Ko," "Minsan," "Alapaap," and "Ang Huling El Bimbo."

Aside from the band’s iconic discography, concertgoers were treated to a spectacle, with a drone show included in the lineup of their reunion concert.

Prior to their December 22 show, the band last held a reunion concert 13 years ago.

