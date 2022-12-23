Scenes from the Eraserheads' reunion concert 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' at SMDC Festival Grounds sa Parañaque City Thursday night. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Scenes from the Eraserheads' reunion concert 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' at SMDC Festival Grounds sa Parañaque City Thursday night. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Scenes from the Eraserheads' reunion concert 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' at SMDC Festival Grounds sa Parañaque City Thursday night. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Scenes from the Eraserheads' reunion concert 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' at SMDC Festival Grounds sa Parañaque City Thursday night. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Scenes from the Eraserheads' reunion concert 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' at SMDC Festival Grounds sa Parañaque City Thursday night. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Scenes from the Eraserheads' reunion concert 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' at SMDC Festival Grounds sa Parañaque City Thursday night. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- A crowd-rocking DJ set by opening act, the Diegos. A holographic performance that brought back a beloved rap star. There were flames, confetti, fireworks, and even three massive inflatable beach balls with the Eraserheads' “E” logo on it that was going around giving the whole show a festival feel. A spectacular LED display. Guest stars galore. Even a salsa outro.

The Eraserheads’ much-anticipated reunion show 'Huling El Bimbo 2022' was a spectacle unto itself. It was like mix-mashing the Super Bowl’s half-time show and a rock concert. Except it went one better as it was also like one four-hour-long karaoke set.

For a band that put out seven albums and a bunch of extended play singles in eight years (not to mention their songs "Sabado" and "1995" that came out in 2014 as part of the Esquire magazine recordings), they have an incredible body of work with hit songs that have proven to be timeless and cross-generational. And in their 31-song song set, they didn’t even play some of those massive hits. That’s how extensive their body of work is.

The Eraserheads are a bonafide pop machine.

And that was on full display last Thursday evening, December 22, with a mammoth crowd at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque.



As expected after concert organizer Francis Lumen bared to this writer several months ago that they would kick off the show with "Superproxy" that featured a hologram of the late Francis Magalona (whose version of the song from the "Ultraelectromagneticjam" tribute album is just as popular if not more than the original) performing alongside his son, Elmo, and Eon Buendia, Ely Buendia’s son.

Even that announcement could not prepare the fan for the impact of seeing that happen. It was an excellent introduction to the concert.

If the 'Heads paid tribute to a lost colleague, for the rest of the way, they featured others who have figured prominently in the band’s history if not personal.

Noted musician, musical director and composer Mel Villena who had worked with the band for "Fruitcake," their fourth album, was on hand to lead a brass section. AMP was there to lend an orchestral feel to the second set. And there was pop star Gary Valenciano performing for "Christmas Party" (also from "Fruitcake").

General Luna guitarist Audry Dionisio, Itchyworms’ Jazz Nicolas, and Cuidad’s Mikey Amistoso also joined the band on stage for their entire show playing various roles on the songs.

The songs that the crowd of over 50,000 heartily sang along to included "Overdrive," "Huwag Mo Nang Itanong," "Yoko," "Sembreak," "Ligaya," "Maling Akala," "With A Smile," "Magasin," "Pare Ko," "Minsan," "Alapaap," and "Ang Huling El Bimbo."

And the coda to the whole show was some salsa music blaring from the speakers as confetti rained down on the crowd.

I saw the band from their humble Club Dredd beginnings all the way to performances at the University of the Philippines' Sunken Garden, Freedom Bar, Mayric’s, 70s Bistro, the BMG office (their old record label to which they were signed) in Cubao, and some malls all the way up to their tour for "Aloha Milkyway."

I never went to the previous two reunions shows simply because I was out of the country, and two, there was no impetus for me. I had seen them before with stripped down sets that were nothing fancy. Just four lads rocking their hearts out and playing songs that defined a generation. It is certainly cool to say, yes, I was there.

Having said that, being invited to attend one rehearsal for "Huling El Bimbo" that was as intimate as it gets is both satisfying and even rare. An experience similar in feel to watching the Beatles’ "Get Back" documentary. A look at the four lads in Buddy, Ely, Marcus, and Rayms who created music that has permeated into our national consciousness. Work that is pure genius.

And so, "Huling El Bimbo 2022" was a concert that I didn’t want to miss. I am glad I was there for this slickly and smoothly directed show by Paolo Valenciano. The band that had grown up before the eyes of millions of Filipino fans have become an all-time great if not legends. One that today’s generation was able to witness for good measure.

"Huling El Bimbo 2022" is the perfect way to end this calendar year when the Philippines went back to live events. It definitely adds to the cheer of this holiday season.

Now, if the Eraserheads can only record new music.

