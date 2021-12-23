‘Pinoy Big Brother’ housemate Anji Salvacion dedicates an original composition, ‘Dalampasigan,’ to typhoon-devastated Siargao. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) housemate Anji Salvacion, who was raised in Siargao, dedicated an original composition to the devastated island on Thursday.

Salvacion, along with her fellow “PBB” housemates, were among the performers in ABS-CBN Foundation’s benefit concert for victims of super typhoon Odette, “Tulong-Tulong sa Pag-ahon: Andito Tayo Para sa Bawat Pamilya.”

Salvacion performed the original song, “Dalampasigan,” which she co-wrote with KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“To my family, at sa mga kababayan ko sa Siargao, please stay strong, palakas tayo. Huwag kayong mapanghinaan ng loob. Magpakatatag tayo. This song is for you guys,” she said.

The three-hour ABS-CBN concert, which was livestreamed across its online platforms, detailed several ways of donating to the relief drive for Odette victims.

Among others, an urgent concern raised was the feeding families who are still placed. A donation of P400, for instance, would go a long way, as it can feed one family for three days.