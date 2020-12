MMFF 2020 nominees revealed

LOOK: MMFF 2020 Best Actress in a Leading Role nominees revealed pic.twitter.com/yZJB0jRNCr — Reyma Buan-Deveza (@reymadeveza) December 24, 2020

MANILA— The nominees for the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2020 were revealed on Thursday.

Kapamilya actors Paulo Avelino and John Arcilla are among the nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role, while Iza Calzado, and Charlie Dizon are among the nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

The films nominated for Best Picture are "The Boy Foretold by the Stars," "Fan Girl," "The Missing," "Magikland," and "Tagpuan."

LOOK: MMFF 2020 Best Actor in a Leading Role nominees revealed pic.twitter.com/GQGFMUSx5u — Reyma Buan-Deveza (@reymadeveza) December 24, 2020



This year's MMFF movies will not be shown in cinemas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the public may watch them online through Upstream starting December 25. Every film will cost P250 to stream.

LOOK: MMFF 2020 Best Picture nominees revealed pic.twitter.com/ZOJPIpXx3b — Reyma Buan-Deveza (@reymadeveza) December 24, 2020

Here's the full list of nominees:

BEST STUDENT SHORT FILM

"Balikbayan," University of Makati

"Laruan Baril," Far Eastern University High School

"Paano Maging Babae," De La Salle College of Saint Benilde

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

"Mang Kepweng: Ang Lihim ng Bandanang Itim," Gerwin Meneses of GMVFX

"Magikland," Richard Francia, Ryan Grimarez (Central Digital Lab)

"The Missing," Luminous Films



BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

"The Boy Foretold by the Stars," Lars Magbanua

"The Missing," Popo Diaz

"Magikland," Ericson Navarro

"Suarez: The Healing Priest," Ronnie Dizon

"Tagpuan," Ericson Navarro

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

"Magikland," Emerzon Texon

"Fan Girl," Teresa Barrozo

"Suarez: The Healing Priest," Sherwin Castillo

"The Boy Foretold by the Stars," Paulo Protacio

"The Missing," Jessie Lasaten

BEST EDITING

"Isa Pang Bahaghari," Mai Calaparado

"The Missing," Renewin Alano

"Fan Girl," Benjamin Tolentino

"Tagpuan," Carlo Francisco Manatad

"Magikland," Manet Dayrit, She Lopez Francia (Central Digital Lab)

BEST ORIGINAL THEME SONG

"Hanggang Muli" by Emerson Texon (Isa Pang Bahaghari)

"Ulan" by Jhay Cura/ Pau Protacio (The Boy Foretold by the Stars)

"Yakapin Mo Ako" by Joven Tan (Suarez: The Healing Priest)

"Smile" by Emerzon Texon (Magikland)

"Ganyan Ang Pag-Ibig Ko" by Lito Camo (Coming Home)

BEST SOUND

"The Missing," Fatima Nerrika Salim, Immanuel Verona

"Tagpuan," Albert Michael Idioma

"The Boy Foretold by the Stars," "Wildsound Inc.

"Magikland," Albert Michael Idioma, Alex Tomboc (Wildsound Studios)

"Fan Girl," Vincent Villa

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

"Fan Girl," Neil Daza

"Magikland," Rody Lacap

"The Boy Foretold by the Stars," Marvin Reyes

"Suarez: The Healing Priest," Teejay Gonzales

"The Missing," Marvin Reyes

"Tagpuan," David Carlo Mendoza, Daniel Uy, Alberto Monteras

FPJ MEMORIAL AWARD

"Coming Home"

"Suarez: The Healing Priest"

"Magikland"

"Isa Pang Bahaghari"

GATPUNO ANTONIO J. VILLEGAS CULTURAL AWARDS

"The Boy Foretold by the Stars"

"Suarez: The Healing Priest"

"Coming Home"

"Isa Pang Bahaghari"

"Magikland"

GENDER SENSITIVITY AWARD

"Coming Home"

"The Boy Foretold by the Stars"

"Isa Pang Bahaghari"

BEST SCREENPLAY

"The Missing," Easy Ferrer

"Tagpuan," Ricardo Lee

"Fan Girl," Antoinette Jadaone

"The Boy Foretold by the Stars," Dolly Dulu

"Coming Home," Gina Marisa Tagasa

BEST CHILD PEFORMER

"Tagpuan," Ryan Jay Obana

"Tagpuan," Miguel Gabriel Diokno

"Coming Home," Jana Agoncillo

"The Missing," Seiyo Masunaga

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Rosanna Roces, "Suarez: The Healing Priest"

Shaina Magdayao, "Tagpuan"

Bibeth Orteza, "Magikland"

Miles Ocampo, "The Missing"

Jaclyn Jose, "Mang Kepweng: Ang Lihim ng Bandanang Itim"

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Edgar Allan Guzman, "Coming Home"

Zanjoe Marudo, "Isa Pang Bahaghari"

Michael de Mesa, "Isa Pang Bahaghari"

Jan Rey Escaño, "The Boy Foretold by the Stars"

Dante Rivero, "Suarez: The Healing Priest"

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

John Arcilla, "Suarez: The Healing Priest"

Adrian Lindayag, "The Boy Foretold by the Stars"

Philip Salvador, "Isa Pang Bahaghari"

Paulo Avelino, "Fan Girl"

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Iza Calzado, "Tagpuan"

Nora Aunor, "Isa Pang Bahaghari"

Ritz Azul, "The Missing"

Charlie Dizon, "Fan Girl"

Sylvia Sanchez, "Coming Home."

BEST DIRECTOR

MacArthur Alejandre, "Tagpuan"

Christian Acuña, "Magikland"

Antoinette Jadaone, "Fan Girl"

Dolly Dulu, "The Boy Foretold by the Stars"

Easy Ferrer, "The Missing

BEST PICTURE

"The Boy Foretold by the Stars"

"Fan Girl"

"The Missing"

"Magikland"

"Tagpuan"

RELATED VIDEO