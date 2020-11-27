WATCH: Trailers for all 10 MMFF 2020 entries released

MANILA -- The trailers for all 10 official Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entries for this year have been released.

This year's MMFF movies will not be shown in cinemas due to pandemic COVID-19. Insuead, the public can watch them online through Upstream starting December 25. Every film entry will cost P250.

"Ngayong taong ito, hindi kagaya ng mga nakaraang taon. Tayo ay may problema sa pandemya kung saan ang ating mga cinemas ay hindi pwedeng mag-operate at full capacity. Pero hindi 'yan sapat na dahilan para itigil natin ang MMFF," MMFF chairman Danny Lim announced in a virtual press conference held last Tuesday.



"Maganda nga ito dahil online ang panonood natin. Hindi lamang limited dito sa Pilipinas kung 'di pati ang mga kababayan natin sa ibang bansa ay pwede na ring manood," Lim added.

From just eight entries in the past years, the 2020 MMFF will feature 10 full-length films with varying genres.

Below are the trailers of the official entries for the 2020 MMFF:

The Boy Foretold by the Stars

Suarez: The Healing Priest

Mang Kepweng: Ang Lihim ng Bandanang Itim

Fan Girl

Coming Home

Tagpuan

Magikland

Isa Pang Bahaghari

The Missing

Pakboys: Takusa

