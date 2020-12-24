LOOK: Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera in holiday-themed shoot with kids

MANILA - The beautiful Dantes family is celebrating the Christmas season in style.

As seen in the celebrity couple’s Instagram posts on Wednesday and Thursday, their family of four recently had a holiday-themed photo shoot which their kids seemed to enjoy.

Their daughter Zia looked like Rivera’s mini-me with their twinning white dress.

Sixto, on the other hand, looked adorable in a blue polo and white shorts, while Dantes was dashing in his dark grey shirt and khaki pants.

Several netizens commented that the kids definitely take after their good-looking parents.

Back in May, the celebrity couple shared that they are relishing being together at home during the lockdown, which has afforded them the "best time of our married life."

Being home for months since the community quarantine started also meant witnessing milestones of their children, particularly Sixto.

"Isang araw, nakita ko na lang siya biglang tumayo at naglakad," Dantes said. "Noong nag-umpisa ang ECQ, gumagapang pa lang 'yan, e. Ngayon, tumatakbo na. Imagine, iyong ganoong milestone, nasaksihan ko at nandito ako."

Dantes pointed out that prior to the lockdown, he was often not home due to his work commitments. Rivera, too, had been juggling family time with her acting projects.

