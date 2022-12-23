Thousands of fans flock to the SMDC Festival Grounds to witness the Eraserheads’ reunion concert titled “Ang Huling El Bimbo” in Pasay City on December 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – “Ang Huling El Bimbo 2022” at the SMDC Festival Grounds was a reunion event not only for the Eraserheads' Ely Buendia, Raymund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala and Marcus Adoro – but also for many longtime friends, whose growing up years were defined by the band’s music.

Among those who attended were couples, who have jammed to Eraserheads’ songs, and even families of Gen X parents who handed down their love for the band’s music to their kids.

Trisha Gonzales credited her boyfriend Glen Mon Tiu for introducing her to the Eheads several years ago – and has enjoyed their music since then, even when she went to the United States.

“We’re so excited about the concert kasi matagal na namin hinihintay 'yung event. Kasi he introduced me to Eraserheads… Part of my life talaga. Like nung pumunta ako ng US, 'Balikbayan Box,' pagga-graduate ako 'yung song nilang ‘Sa Wakas.’ Kaya every song means something to us,” she told ABS-CBN News.

According to Gonzales, they were in a fight when the concert was announced. But the love for Eraserheads ruled over them as they immediately patched things up and booked themselves a ticket for the show in Paranaque.

“Sobrang saya kasi almost every album iniisa-isa ko. Talagang fan kami,” she continued.

In the case of the Pascua family, they were all so excited that they bought tickets on the first day.

“Since my parents are fan po ng Eheads, we are influenced by them. We’re very excited since after so many years ngayon lang nag-reunion,” Joyce Pascua said.

Their mom Joy was also happy not only for witnessing the reunion of the band but also for watching it with their children who shared their love for Eraserheads, despite belonging to a different generation.

“Masaya kasi magkakasama kami (manonood),” she said.

Regardless of age differences, most of the attendees of the concert felt they walked down the memory lane when the band started to play their songs once again.

“Nakaka-throwback kasi sila. Talagang nostalgic 'yung feeling,” shared Ekko Frondozo, who was tagged along by his friend to watch the concert.

Joana Landicho, who came from Switzerland, made sure to sing her heart out to every song played in the almost four-hour show.

She cherished the chance to watch them again together aside from celebrating the chance to enjoy live concerts anew after the restrictions caused by the pandemic for more than two years.

And just like many true-blue Eraserheads fans, Landicho hopes it will not be the last time they will get to see the four members of the group on one stage.

“I hope there’s gonna be next time. It brings us to our childhood. It brings us so many memories. I hope it’s not gonna be the last,” she said after the concert.

