Tearful scene in ‘Love At First Stream’ reflects vlog trend

Agot Isidro and Daniela Stranner appear in the opening scene of ‘Love At First Stream.’ Star Cinema

MANILA — A scene in the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “Love At First Stream” reflects a trend in vlogging content that’s drawn both clicks and criticism.

In the preview of the Cathy Garcia-Molina film released on Thursday, Vilma (Daniela Stranner) joins her family at the dinner table, appearing to be in shock and in tears.

She then puts on the table a pregnancy test kit showing a positive result, to the surprise of her mother (Agot Isidro), who starts struggling to breathe.

Vilma takes this as her cue to declare, “It’s a prank!” — in the process, revealing to the audience that she had an accomplice, Megumi (Kaori Oinuma), who set up the phone camera to capture the false revelation live.

“Love At First Stream” follows the love stories of Vilma and Tupe (Anthony Jennings), and Megumi and Gino (Jeremiah Lisbo), as they each chart their path towards their dream.

Co-produced by Star Cinema and Kumu, “Love At First Stream” is billed as a one-of-a-kind offering that will incorporate the livestreaming platform’s social reach.

The big-screen romcom will be released Christmas Day, along with seven other MMFF entries.