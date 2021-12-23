Rans Rifol portrays Andrea in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry ‘Kun Maupay Man It Panahon.’ Black Sheep/Globe Studios

MANILA — “Perfect casting” was how showbiz pillar and starmaker Charo Santos-Concio described debuting actress Rans Rifol, with whom she co-stars in the acclaimed film “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon.”

Santos-Concio, as well as director Carlo Manatad, had glowing praise for Rifol, who marks her feature film debut with the internationally acclaimed Metro Manila Film Festival entry.

While Rifol, 21, rose to popularity in 2018 as a member of the P-pop girl group MNL48, many Filipino viewers will meet her for the first time once “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” finally premieres in the Philippines on Christmas Day.

Santos-Concio, former president and CEO of ABS-CBN and currently its chief content officer, said of the showbiz newcomer: “Rans is very good in the film. Rans is Andrea, Andrea is Rans. Perfect casting.”

“‘Yung rawness niya talaga, maganda. ‘Yung nerbiyos niya, nararamdaman natin iyon ‘di ba sa set, pero it just brought out the energy. You can see the energy on the screen. Survivor ito,” she told ABS-CBN News.

Watch more on iWantTFC

In the Yolanda-set film, Rifol portrays Andrea, a young woman who clings on to her dreams despite the devastation of the typhoon.

Rifol stars alongside Santos-Concio as Norma and screen superstar Daniel Padilla as Miguel, a mother and son who navigate a life in disarray in the aftermath of Yolanda.

“For the casting, I really wanted to play on generations — generations of performers,” Manatad explained to ABS-CBN News. “So you have Ma’am Charo, na very veteran na, has done classic films; you have Daniel, who’s the popular guy na puro box-office [hits]; tapos, you have Rans na newbie, walang may kilala and all.”

Casting Rifol in one of the lead roles was a “very long process,” Manatad recalled, revealing that she was not the first choice to portray Andrea.

“But something happened, to the point na we were left with choices na kasama siya. Ang pinakanagustuhan ko sa kaniya is — this will sound cliché — ‘yung pagka-raw niya, tsaka ‘yung spunk ng character niya.

“On a basic level also, among all the auditionees, isa siya sa actresses na ‘pag pinagwa-Waray ko, tamang-tama ‘yung intonation. Aside from ‘yung rawness ng pag-perform, at least lesser akong mahihirapan sa pagturo ng dialect,” the filmmaker said.

Rans Rifol portrays Andrea in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry ‘Kun Maupay Man It Panahon.’ Black Sheep/Globe Studios

Asked to react to praise from her director and co-star, Rifol answered: “Nakaka-speechless. Hindi ko po alam kung anong tama o dapat sabihin. Pero super thankful po ako na nagtiwala sa akin ‘yung pelikula, sina Direk, ‘yung buong team.”

While Manatad and Santos-Concio agreed that Rifol had a strong presence onscreen, she was mostly overwhelmed with nerves behind the scenes, the director recounted.

“Of course, definitely, while we were shooting the film, among all three she would have the most jitters. Lalapit siya sa akin, mangiyak-ngiyak, natatakot, kasi ka-eksena na niya si Daniel, si Ma’am Charo,” Manatad said.

“Pero once she’s in front of the camera, parang wala naman, parang hindi naman natatakot. She just has to let it out. Feeling ko, the fact na napi-pressure siya, nilalaban niya. I’m really proud of that sa kanya.”

Rifol admitted that the pressure hasn’t eased, now that “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” is set to be released locally.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“This is my first time, this is my first film. Na makasama ko ang ganitong sobrang gagaling na aktor at aktres, sobrang privileged po ako. Pero sobrang pressured din po ako,” she said.

Santos-Concio gave assuring words for Rifol, who was seated beside her and Padilla during a virtual conference ahead of the film’s MMFF debut.

“Lahat kami dumaan sa dinaanan ni Rans. Lahat kami nagsimula na kasama ang mga beterano, nanginginig kami. I think we all went through the same experience. Alam naming ang pinagdadaanan. So we are here to support her,” the screen veteran said.

Rifol credited both her fellow lead actors, as well as Manatad, for helping her deliver her lauded performance as Andrea.

“Noong kasama ko sila, they were super welcoming, at alam kong ginuide talaga nila ako since alam po nila na itong ang aking unang pelikula. Sobrang nakatulong po sila sa akin, marami po akong natutunan sa kanila,” she said.