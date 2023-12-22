Home  >  Entertainment

Jonas Brothers to return to Manila in 2024 for concert

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 22 2023 01:43 PM

MANILA -- American pop trio and siblings Jonas Brothers are coming back to Manila for a one-night show next year.

Local promoter Ovation Productions on Friday announced that the concert will happen on February 22, 2024 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Tickets for the much-awaited show will be on sale starting January 6 at12 noon via smtickets.com.

The Jonas Brothers last staged a two-night show in the Philippines In 2012. 

Brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick are behind the hits like "When You Look Me In The Eyes," "Lovebug," "Burnin' Up," and "Fly With Me."

