“It’s Showtime” host and comedian Vice Ganda led the donation drive for the victims of typhoon “Odette,” offering part of his talent fee from the noontime show.

In Tuesday’s episode of “Showtime,” Vice urged the public to help those in Visayas and Mindanao, which were ravaged by the recent typhoon.

“Habang tayo’y nagkakasiyahan, alam kong marami tayong ginagawa, marami tayong naplano, pero as our lives go on, huwag nating kalimutan na may mga nangangailangan na mga Kapamilya natin ng tulong na mga nabiktima ng bagyong Odette sa Cebu, sa Siargao, at sa napakaraming lugar sa Pilipinas,” he said.

“Kaya sana magtulong-tulong po tayo, kailangan po tayo ng mga kababayan natin. Again, alam ko Pasko ngayon, nagkakasiyahan tayo pero isipin pa din natin kahit papaano isama natin sa mga plano natin ang mga kababayan nating nabiktima ng Odette.”

Vice also shared on his Instagram accounts where to send donations such as the ABS-CBN Foundation.

“Kung may mga gusto hong mag-donate, puntahan niyo ‘yung mga social media accounts namin sa Instagram, sa IG Stories ko. Pinost ko dun kung saan kayo pwedeng mag-donate sa ABS-CBN Foundation,” the comedian revealed.

“At bilang panimula, yung TF (talent fee) ko ngayong araw ibibigay ko sa Sagip Kapamilya para sa mga Kapamilya natin,” he added.

Other hosts also pledged to donate to the victims of the typhoon: “Kasama mo kami diyan, meme.”

Nationwide, the number of storm-related deaths climbed throughout Monday as rescue efforts continued in hard-hit areas.

Odette, with international name Rai, displaced nearly 490,000 people in the Philippines before moving toward the South China Sea over the weekend.

It also left a trail of destruction in the provinces of Cebu, Leyte and Surigao del Norte, and the Dinagat Islands.

