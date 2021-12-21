MANILA – Gerald Anderson has donated relief goods to be delivered in areas badly stricken by typhoon Odette.

In a Facebook post by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), it thanked Anderson for doing his part in helping those affected by the typhoon in Visayas and Mindano.

“Kahapon, ika-19 ng Disyembre 2021, personal na hinatid ni Auxiliary Commander Gerald Anderson ng Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA) ang unang bahagi ng kanyang donasyon para sa apektadong pamilya ng Bagyong #OdettePH,” the PCG posted.

Among the goods Anderson donated were drinking water and sacks of rice. They were boarded onto the BRP Gabriela Silang.

“Nagpasalamat sina PCG Deputy Commandant for Operations, CG Vice Admiral Eduardo D Fabricante at Task Force Kalinga Commander, CG Rear Admiral Ronnie Gil L Gavan sa mabilis na pagresponde ni Auxiliary Commander Anderson sa panawagan ng PCG para sa karagdagang donasyon tungo sa agarang rehabilitasyon ng mga komunidad na lubos na napinsala ng nagdaang kalamidad,” the post added.

Nationwide, the number of storm-related deaths climbed throughout Monday as rescue efforts continued in hard-hit areas.

Odette, with international name Rai, displaced nearly 490,000 people in the Philippines before moving toward the South China Sea over the weekend.

It also left a trail of destruction in the provinces of Cebu, Leyte and Surigao del Norte, and the Dinagat Islands.