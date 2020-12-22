LOOK: Jane de Leon as Narda in first glimpse of 'Darna' series

Jane de Leon plays the title role in ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series,’ which is scheduled for a 2021 release. ABS-CBN

MANILA — ABS-CBN has finally shared the first glimpse of Jane de Leon in character as Darna, or more precisely, as the superhero’s human alter ego Narda, in its upcoming series adaptation of the pop culture icon.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” was one of the upcoming Kapamilya titles teased in the network’s slate of entertainment offerings in 2021, as seen in an omnibus trailer titled “Together as One” aired during the ABS-CBN 2020 Christmas special this week.

In the trailer’s portion introducing “Darna,” De Leon as Narda is seen putting on a bandana around her face, while wearing a cap, apparently to obscure her identity.

Narda then speeds through a street, seemingly to gain momentum to fly. While she’s not seen launching to flight, Narda does manage to leap significantly, indicating she’s yet to fully harness her power.

Jane de Leon is seen as Narda in a teaser for ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series.’ ABS-CBN Jane de Leon is seen as Narda in a teaser for ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series.’ ABS-CBN Jane de Leon is seen as Narda in a teaser for ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series.’ ABS-CBN Jane de Leon is seen as Narda in a teaser for ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series.’ ABS-CBN Jane de Leon is seen as Narda in a teaser for ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series.’ ABS-CBN

A separate scene meanwhile shows Narda in an area that overlooks an urban neighborhood, this time with her face completely in view.

In the Mars Ravelo comics, Narda is a young woman or girl who transforms into Darna, in full battle gear, when she swallows a tiny meteorite and shouts the name of the extraterrestrial warrior — an iconic imagery that has been a staple in all “Darna” adaptations onscreen since 1951.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” was announced in December, following the indefinite postponement of ABS-CBN’s film adaptation, also starring de Leon, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The film project, directed by Jerrold Tarog (“Heneral Luna,” “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral”), was billed as a coming-of-age story, where Narda comes to terms with her powers as Darna, while grappling with struggles that reflect societal problems.

It remains to be seen whether the TV version will carry over some elements of the film script, if at all, and how its story will complement the big-screen adaptation’s.

Prior to the lockdown, the movie project had completed 15 shooting days, or 40 minutes of rough cut, according to Tarog.

De Leon, 22, has said filming of the series will start in January. Ahead of that, she will appear in the long-running action drama “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” for which she started taping in early December.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC