WATCH: Jane de Leon joins ‘Ang Probinsyano,’ gets welcome message from Coco Martin

Jane de Leon will debut in ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ in January 2021. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Ahead of her highly anticipated role as the iconic Darna, Jane de Leon is joining the action-packed “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” with no less than its director and lead actor welcoming her to the long-running primetime drama.

De Leon will debut in the ABS-CBN series in January 2021 as Pol. Cap. Natalia Mante, alongside Vance Larena as Sgt. Jake Peralta, and Geoff Eigenmann as Maj. Albert de Vela.

The first glimpse of de Leon as Lia was teased on Sunday during the digital pre-show of ABS-CBN’s 2020 Christmas special. It was followed by a message from “Ang Probinsyano” star Coco Martin, who also helms the series.

“Isang mainit na pagsalubong sa pinakabagong miyembro ng ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ family na si Ms. Jane de Leon,” he said.

De Leon, 22, was described as a new “leading lady” of Martin by Kim Chiu, who co-hosted the pre-show interview.

Martin’s current leading lady in “Ang Probsinyano” is Yassi Pressman, whose character Alyana has reconnected with her former boyfriend, portrayed by Richard Gutierrez, in recent episodes.

De Leon did not mention whether her character will be a love interest of Cardo.

Watch more in iWantTFC

De Leon, who has been undergoing rigorous training for her Darna role, said “Ang Probinsyano” will be her first action portrayal on television. That means her stint as Lia will air ahead of ABS-CBN’s TV adaptation of Darna.

“Super happy, super unexpected,” she said of her being cast in the series. “Kahit naman sino, gugustuhing maging part ng ‘Ang Probinsyano.’”

“Magandang experience. Makakapag-explore ulit ako, and mag-go-grow ako as an artist.”

De Leon’s last regular role in a teleserye was in 2019, as Maggie in the romance drama “Halik.”

“Kailangan ko maging ready physically, but mentally and emotionally, kailangan ready din ako,” de Leon said. “Kasi bagong family ang makakasama ko rito. Alam ko, iba ‘yung way nila na magtrabaho here.”

“Ang maganda, gina-guide naman nila ako, ni Coco.”

In adherence to safety protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic, “Ang Probinsyano,” like other ongoing ABS-CBN productions, holds “lock-in” tapings that last for two to three weeks at a time, at isolated locations.

Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, “Ang Probinsyano” airs new episodes weeknights and is accessible via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), on-demand streaming (iWant TFC), and free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live).

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC