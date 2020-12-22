Jimuel Pacquiao sparks romance rumors with Star Magic talent Arabella del Rosario

MANILA – Jimuel Pacquiao, the eldest son of boxing champion and senator Manny Pacquiao, sent netizens abuzz as he posted photos of Star Magic Talent Arabella Del Rosario this week.

Fueling romance rumors, Pacquiao took to his Twitter page to share two solo photos of the Del Rosario, only saying hi to her in the caption.

Del Rosario reposted the same and wrote “hi cutie” before adding a lovestruck emoji.

In another post, Del Rosario shared two photos of her and Pacquiao holding hands while they are both in the latter’s car.

In one photo, Pacquiao is about to plant a kiss on Del Rosario’s hand.

With their respective posts, netizens are convinced that the two are dating each other, with some of them surmising that they probably met in Star Magic.

It was only last March when Pacquiao joined the Star Magic family.

The last public relationship Pacquiao had was with actress Heaven Peralejo. They confirmed their relationship in March last year, but they broke up just several months after.

