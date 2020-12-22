Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza mark second anniversary

MANILA -- Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza are now on their second year as a couple.

In their respective Instagram accounts, the sweethearts shared photos of their sweet moments together at the beach.

"I love you more than you could possibly imagine. Happy second anniversary, Bubs!" Atayde wrote in the caption.

Mendoza, for her part, simply wrote: "Happy second."

Last February, Atayde was asked whether he sees Mendoza as his future wife. He quickly answered: "Of course."

Save for the rare Instagram posts that mark their milestones, Atayde and Mendoza have kept their relationship low profile.

Behind the scenes, the two have become integrated into each other's families, with Mendoza spotted a few time with the Ataydes.

The actor, too, has been welcomed by the Mendoza family.

Early this month, Atayde said he hopes to get the chance to work with Mendoza.

"Anything, just something different," he said when prodded about his preferred genre should he get the chance to work with his girlfriend.

Related video: