Arjo Atayde hopes to work with girlfriend Maine Mendoza

MANILA -- Arjo Atayde said he hopes to get the chance to work with his girlfriend, Maine Mendoza, in the future.

The Asian Academy Creative Awards Best Actor made the statement during a virtual briefing with the media on Tuesday, when asked about the male and female personalities he hopes to have a showbiz project with.

"Anything, just something different," he said when prodded about his preferred genre should he get the chance to work with Mendoza.

"Kahit ano po, basta makatrabaho ko siya and something that we would both enjoy and present something new," he added.

Mendoza recently took to social media to congratulate Atayde for his big win at the Asian Academy Creative Awards, saying she is her boyfriend's "biggest fan."

Pressed for comment, Atayde said he dedicates his award not just to her, but also to his family and everyone who believed in him and his craft.

"I'm very happy, of course. I'm very happy and blessed, and she knows naman what I have to say. And I just dedicate this to her. She's an inspiration to me. She's my core," he said.

"Basta we celebrated na lang on our own and, of course, I'm very happy that she messaged me. With or without the post, she congratulated me na so it's more than enough," he added. "I don't need to be posted but I really appreciate it when she does."

"I'm very happy, I appreciate her in every single way."

Aside from Mendoza, Atayde said he wishes to have the opportunity to work with John Lloyd Cruz.

His wish list for Hollywood personalities include Denzel Washington, Robert de Niro, Anthony Hopkins, Edward Norton, Eddie Redmayne, Miles Teller, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, Meryl Streep, and Halle Berry.

"Mostly also a lot of senior actors that we have in the Philippines, not only Hollywood. Ang dami ko pa pong pangarap na makatrabaho na senior actors natin dito sa Pilipinas," he said.

