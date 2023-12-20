Piolo Pascual returns to the red carpet for 'Mallari'

Piolo Pascual at the red carpet for "Mallari." MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- As far as Piolo Pascual can recall, the last time he walked down the red carpet for a movie that he starred in was all the way back in 2017.

It was thus a new and different feeling for Pascual when he walked down the red carpet for the premiere of his MMFF film, "Mallari," on Wednesday night at SM Megamall.

"I was talking about it with my driver kanina. I can’t even remember anymore when was the last time I had a premiere night for my movie. So everything feels new again," said Pascual.

"[It] feels like the first time again. Magkahalong kaba, excitement and anticipation because eto na babalik na tayo sa sinehan, sana dire-direcho na," he added.

Pascual was joined by his "Mallari" co-stars -- Janella Salvador, Elisse Joson, JC Santos, Ron Angeles -- and their director Derick Cabrido. Co-star Gloria Diaz was not present at the premiere.

While the film festival has yet to officially start, Pascual's name is already circulating as among the top contenders for this year's acting award, along with Dingdong Dantes (Rewind), Cedrick Juan and Enchong Dee (Gomburza) and Derek Ramsay (Kampon).

But Pascual brushed off talks of getting nominated for the film.

"Pinapasa-Diyos natin, 'yan ang importante," he said. "Sana kumita 'yung mga pelikula natin, more than anything. That's more important, para makabawi 'yung mga producers, and at the same time, makagawa pa rin tayo ng maraming pelikula."