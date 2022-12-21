MNL48 captain Sheki Arzaga makes her solo debut with ‘Tell Me.’ Twitter: @MNL48Official

MANILA — Sheki Arzaga, the overall captain MNL48, is marking a career milestone with her solo music debut that shows a different, more sultry side compared to her established image as part of the pioneering P-pop group.

Titled “Tell Me,” the track about being consumed by attraction and yearning for a deeper connection was released Wednesday across music platforms, with MNL48’s official pages helping promote its leader’s separate single.

A departure from MNL48’s signature sound, “Tell Me” notably showcases more of Arzaga’s vocal range and dynamics, first seen on TV when she joined “Tawag ng Tanghalan” in 2017. Its theme is also a fresh offering for “Sakuras,” Arzaga’s loyal fans.

Arzaga is credited as co-writer of “Tell Me” alongside Atlantis 369, J.O., Jang KwonWoo, and Nody Cika. The song was produced by Shaw Watanabe.

“I just want to thank everyone who believed in me and made this possible! Thank you so much! I love everyone I work with. Let’s continue to do our best in the future!” she wrote shortly after the track premiered.

The singer also expressed gratitude to the groups who entrusted her with a solo launch, as well as MNL48, its fandom MNLoves, and her individual fan group for their “unending love and support.”

“You’re the best! All the love,” she said.

Arzaga’s solo debut came just a week after MNL48 staged its Christmas concert on December 15 — a fitting year-closer after a packed 2022 that saw the group embark on a nationwide tour, resume physical “Handshake” events, win TikTok Philippines’ P-Pop Group of the Year, and perform in Indonesia alongside its sister group JKT48, among other accomplishments.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC