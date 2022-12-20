MANILA – “Buwan” hitmaker Juan Karlos acknowledged the growing pressure on many up-and-coming artists in the music scene today.

In an event he attended as mentioned by PUSH, the musician gave a simple advice to new artists, who aspire to make a mark in the industry.

“There’s so much pressure now as an artist. You have to be more creative than ever. But my advice is to just keep creating. Keep creating music, keep creating content, keep posting,” he said.

He also reminded them to go back to their core in making music.

“Start with your why. Why are you doing these? What’s your purpose? This would help set the tone and direction of where you want to go,” Juan Karlos continued.

“Know yourself as an artist and find the right partner who believes in what you do.”

For “The Voice Kids” alumnus said he did not enter the industry just to get praise.

“I wasn’t making music for the sole purpose of being called Asia’s next singing guy or the next total performer or whatever. I’m not after those things e,” he said.

“It’s really all about again being able to execute the ideas that I have and being able to put out the thing that I want to put out and share with people.”

