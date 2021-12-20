Gorya (Tu Tontawan) kicked Thyme (Bright Vachirawit) after destroying her shoes that were gifted by her mom. Screenshot from iWantTFC's stream of "F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers".

MANILA — The Thai adaptation of “Boys Over Flowers” became the top trending topic in the Philippines after its premiere episode on Saturday.

The hashtag #F4ThailandEP1 was the #1 trending topic in the Philippines and #4 worldwide on the social networking site Twitter.

"F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers" is simulcast every Saturday at 9:30 p.m. Philippine time and viewers can also follow the series on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z Channel 11, a day later at 8:30 p.m.

Fans were enticed with the more proactive take on the hit series as they meet Gorya (Tu Tontawan), a varsity scholar from a prestigious university.

Coming from a poor family, she has had enough with the red card games of the F4, led by Thyme (Bright Vachirawit), a competitive athlete and the only son of a top real estate magnate.

Thyme is joined by fellow rich boys MJ (Nani Hirunkit) known as a party boy for their entertainment and events company; Kavin (Win Metawin), a playboy from a line of government leaders; and Ren (Dew Jirawit), the boy-next-door from a family of healthcare workers.

Gorya attempts to help her friend Hannah from getting the chop after staining Thyme's shoes in the cafeteria. With the help of Ren, she manages to escape the traps set by followers of Thyme.

Thyme, meanwhile, is pushed to his limit by his mother (Cindy Bishop) and snatches Gorya's shoes. She then kicks Thyme and warns him that she will fight back from now on.

Next episode, Gorya will gain some allies and viewers will find out how the F4 leader would manage.

"F4 Thailand" is based on the Japanese manga “Boys Over Flowers,” which was first adapted into a TV series during the 2000s in Taiwan, as “Meteor Garden.” It aired in the Philippines on ABS-CBN in 2003. The show was remade in Japan, South Korea, and most recently, China.

