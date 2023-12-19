Kaila and dad John Estrada to star in new film 'Pilak'

Photo from Star Magic.

MANILA — Kapamilya actress Kaila Estrada and her father John Estrada are set to star in the new film "Pilak," Star Magic announced Tuesday.

The Estradas will be joined by Jackie Lou Blanco and Alma Concepcion, the ABS-CBN's talent management arm said in a social media.

"Pilak" will be directed by Elaine "Alex" Crisostomo and will be released in cinemas in July 2024.

Kaila earlier admitted that she's not yet ready to work with her parents, John Estrada and Janice de Belen.

"May ganung factor parang nahihiya ako. Parang sa ngayon ay hindi ko po siya nai-imagine. Siguro kasi nahihiya akong magkamali sa harap nila. I think that's part of it," Kaila said at the time.

"At saka siyempre, it's a different environment, di ba? Magiging work environment 'yon, so hindi ako sanay na kasama sila sa ganung environment. Pero someday sana ay maka-work ko sila," she added.

"But someday feeling ko magiging masaya naman."

John is currently one of the stars of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" while Kaila is part of the series "Can't Buy Me Love."

