Judy Ann Santos plays president in new 'The Bag Man' trailer

MANILA — Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos plays the president as seen in the new trailer for "The Bag Man" released Tuesday.

In the more than 2-minute clip, Santos' character talks to the press about a peace negotiation.

The trailer also Arjo Atayde's character talking to John Arcilla's character about taking down the president.

An explosion in a train also results in panic.

"Isang bagong laro na naman ang naghihintay... pera, impluwensya, kapangyarihan ang pinag-aagawan," Dreamscape Entertainment said.

"The Bag Man" is co-produced by ABS-CBN International Productions Inc, Nathan Studios Inc, Rein Entertainment, and Dreamscape Entertainment.

Atayde was named best actor at the 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards for his performance in the original "Bagman."

