Luis Manzano will return as host of ‘I Can See Your Voice’ for its fifth season in 2023. ABS-CBN

MANILA — The mystery music game show “I Can See Your Voice” will return to Philippine television in 2023, ABS-CBN announced on Sunday.

The local franchise of the South Korean format is set for a fifth season to be aired in 2023, according to an omnibus trailer of upcoming ABS-CBN titles shown during the company’s televised Christmas special.

“Makukuha sa isang tingin ang happy bonding,” said the teaser, which also confirmed the return of Luis Manzano as its host.

The fourth, most recent season of “I Can See Your Voice” concluded in June 2022, after a five-month run of airing Saturdays and Sundays.

The upcoming season’s schedule and broadcast platforms have yet to be announced. Still to be revealed are the “SINGvestigators,” a group of celebrities who help contestants decided on their pick.

As in the original Korean format, “I Can See Your Voice” sees a guest celebrity guess which among the “See-cret Songers” is the actual singer, without hearing them actually sing until the end.

In the last season, the “SINGvestigators” consisted of Klarisse de Guzman, Nikko Natividad, Negi, MC, and Lassy. Former panelists also included Wacky Kiray, Kean Cipriano, Alex Gonzaga, Andrew E, Angeline Quinto, Bayani Agabayani, KaladKaren, and Long Mejia.

Manzano has been hosting “I Can See Your Voice” since 2017.

