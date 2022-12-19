Image from Facebook: CinemalayaOfficial

MANILA -- Cinemalaya has started calling for short film entries for the 2023 edition of the festival.

Interested filmmakers may submit their application on or before March 3, 2023, 6 p.m. They may do so online via the official link provided by Cinemalaya, or onsite at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Annex in Pasay City.

The Top 10 entries will be announced on May 26, and will compete for the Best Short Film award during the 2023 Cinemalaya festival from August 4 to 13.

More details are available on the website and Facebook pages of CCP and Cinemalaya.

