Bela Padilla's 'Ultimate Oppa' with Kim Gun-woo, Jasper Cho streams on Prime Video

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 19 2022 12:13 PM

MANILA -- Bela Padilla's new romantic film "Ultimate Oppa" with Korean actors Kim Gun-woo and Jasper Cho is now available for streaming at Prime Video.

“Ultimate Oppa” follows the story of Yan (Padilla), a Filipino fan of Hallyu, whose dream to meet her idol came true when she went to South Korea to join a fan meet for Moon Shi-woo.

“Ultimate Oppa” is a co-production between the Philippines (Viva Films, Reality Entertainment) and South Korea (Creative Leaders Group Eight).

Her last project before this was the movie “366” where she wore the hats of director and lead actress. 

