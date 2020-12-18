Artists hold benefit concert calling for Amanda Echanis’ release

MANILA — Several music artists came together on Friday for a virtual fundraiser benefiting detained activist Amanda Echanis and calling for her release.

Dubbed “Palayain Playlist Para Kay Amanda,” the 4-hour concert was streamed live on Facebook, with the likes of Bayang Barrios, Cooky Chua, Jazz Nicolas, and Joel Saracho participating.

The fundraiser was organized by Echanis’ friends from her former schools Community of Learners (COLF), and the Philippine High School for the Arts (PHSA).

It featured segments of performances from Anto Bautista, Josh Villena of Autotelic, Hilera, Oh Flamingo!, Dino Pascual, Miguel Juarez, and Teacher Feny from COLF; as well as Nar Cabico, Suzette Liwag, Tao, MuroAmi, Sipat Lawin Ensemble, Alab Folk Arts, Alee Garibay, Bea Alcala, and Jan Balquin from PHSA.

“Today, Amanda and her 3-week old baby, Randall Emmanuel, remain in detention. We join the widespread calls for their humanitarian treatment and immediate release,” the organizers said.

The donations, they said, will be used for Echanis and her newborn’s immediate needs, as well as their legal fees.