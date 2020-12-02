Daughter of slain Anakpawis leader arrested for alleged illegal possession of firearms, explosives

MANILA--Amanda Lacaba Echanis, daughter of slain Anakpawis leader Randy Echanis, was arrested in Brgy. Carupian, Baggao town, Cagayan on Wednesday, police said.

She was with her 1-month-old baby when the arrest happened.

Amanda Lacaba Echanis was charged with illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, and explosives.

Echanis, 32, is a peasant community organizer and the youngest daughter of Randy Echanis.

Militant group Anakpawis said the arrest was illegal and the evidence was planted.

"We assert that Echanis was arrested on planted evidence. She just gave birth to her first child. We call on her immediate and unconditional release on just, humanitarian grounds," Anakpawis said.

:

The illegal arrest coincided with the raid of the house of Anakpawis Cagayan Valley Chairman Isabelo "Buteng" Adviento in Baggao.

In August, Randy Echanis was killed inside his home in Novaliches, Quezon City.

He was killed by a group of armed men, who remain at large.

RELATED VIDEO