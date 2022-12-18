MANILA - Lea Salonga performed with the Tabernacle Choir during one of the group’s three-night Christmas concert recently in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Singing before thousands of people at Temple Square, Salonga did heartfelt renditions of “Gloria in Excelsis Deo,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Sleigh Ride,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Oh Holy Night” among others.

Salonga also sang the Filipino song “Payapang Daigdig,” after talking about how Christmas is extra special in the Philippines.

"Spectacular venue. Incredible choir and orchestra. So great being here!!!", the Disney legend wrote on her social media accounts.

Speaking about her experience of being part of the concert, Salonga said in a YouTube video on Moroni Channel that it was something that she missed because it has been a while since people were able to gather in one space and be in communion with live music.

She also talked about performing with the Tabernacle Choir, a 360-member chorus of men and women.

“It’s been a fantastic experience. I’m not gonna forget that sound and being enveloped by it,” the acclaimed Tony winner said.

The choir said it felt "so blessed" to have been joined by Salonga.

Aside from the Filipina singer, the concert also featured renowned British actor David Suchet.