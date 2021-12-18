MANILA – Just hours before the airing of this year’s ABS-CBN Christmas Special, Liza Soberano took to social media to tell her followers that she and her boyfriend, actor Enrique Gil, will not be in it.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Soberano wrote: “Hello everyone! As much as @itsenriquegil and I would’ve loved to be at the ABS-CBN Christmas Special this year, we won’t be able to make it due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“We really wanted to be there for all of you and we were ecstatic to see our Kapamilya whom we missed dearly. Actually we were just at ABS-CBN yesterday recording for tonight’s event,” she added.

However, Soberano said she received a call from her family in the United States right after they finished recording and was told that her great grandmother Bobbie wasn’t doing so well.

“She was one of the people who raised me back when I was America and I wouldn’t miss being with her during tough times for the world,” she said.

The actress then asked her fans and followers to include her great grandmother and their family in their prayers.

To end her post, she said: “Thank you so much for understanding. Love you all.”

The ABS-CBN Christmas Special, which is an annual tradition among Kapamilya stars, is set to air on December 18, Saturday, 8 p.m, via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC.