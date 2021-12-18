MANILA—This year’s ABS-CBN Christmas Special featured a star-studded opening number with some of the network’s biggest names singing together a medley of company’s Christmas Station IDs (SID) through the years.

The show began with Coco Martin and Julia Montes singing an upbeat version of “Star ng Pasko” (2009) with Kim Chiu and Darren Espanto dancing to the tune.

This was followed by Gary Valenciano and Janine Gutierrez’s duet of “Thank You for the Love” (2015), and then by Ogie Alcasid, Jayda and Kyle Echarri’s rendition of “Ngayong Pasko Magniningning ang Pilipino” (2010).

Also part of the opening number were Regine Velasquez, Lovi Poe, Paulo Avelino and Richard Gomez, who sang “Just Love Ngayong Christmas” (2017).

The love teams then took over with Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, and Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes singing “Family is Love” (2018).

For the penultimate part of the opening salvo, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla sang “Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya,” which was the network’s Christmas SID last year.

Finally, Sharon Cuneta punctuated the number with her version of “Andito Tayo Para sa Isa’t Isa,” this year’s SID.

The ABS-CBN Christmas Special, which is an annual tradition among Kapamilya stars, aired on Saturday via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC.

The show paid tribute to the country’s everyday heroes from different sectors who have selflessly devoted themselves to serve their fellow Filipinos and have sparked hope in the hearts of many.