Vicor Music to re-release Sharon Cuneta's debut album 'DJ's Pet' on vinyl

MANILA -- Vicor Music is set to re-release Sharon Cuneta's debut classic album "DJ's Pet" on vinyl, Viva Entertainment announced on social media.

Included in the album are thge songs "Naaala Ka," "Mahal Mo Pa Ba Ako," "Ikaw Lang," Ikaw Ang Aking Mahal," "Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko," and Cuneta's breakthrough hit "Mr. DJ."

Composed by Rey Valera, “Mr. DJ” remains one of Cuneta’s most loved hits and is considered an OPM classic. She recorded it in 1978 at the age of 12.

Because of the success of "Mr. DJ," Cuneta earned the moniker "DJ's Pet."

The song paved the way for Cuneta's successful showbiz career for which she has been dubbed the “Megastar.”

