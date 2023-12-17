Dingdong, Marian debut on 'ASAP Natin 'To' stage

Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera on 'ASAP' stage.

MANILA — For the first time, celebrity couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera graced the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage.

During their number, Dantes grooved to classic hits while Rivera went to the Gen Z route with TikTok hits.

"Rewind" is the much-awaited return of Dantes and Rivera on the big screen. It is an official entry to the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

It revolves around John (Dingdong), who looks to make up for lost time after an accident cost his wife's life.

Desperate to have his wife Mary (Marian) back into his life and to mend his relationship with their son Austin (Jordan Lim), he receives unexpected help from Lods, played by Pepe Herrera — giving him a chance to start anew and amend his wrongdoings to his family. But along with this opportunity, a costly consequence awaits.

Also part of the stellar cast are Sue Ramirez, Joross Gamboa, Lito Pimentel, Ina Feleo, Ariel Ureta, Pamu Pomerada, Mary Joy Apostol, Via Antonio, Chamyto Aguedan, and Coney Reyes.

"Rewind" will hit cinemas nationwide starting December 25.